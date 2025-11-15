Tailor Killed In Nowgam PS Blast Was Family's Lone Breadwinner

Relatives mourn the death of Muhammad Shafi Parry, a tailor, who was killed in an explosion inside a police station in Nowgam, Srinagar. KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor by profession and president of the local mosque, left home on Friday morning to help police investigators collect samples of explosives seized from a“white collar” terror module busted recently.

Little did the 47-year-old know that the job would be his last.

A dutiful family man and a devout community volunteer, Parray was among the nine persons killed in the accidental blast inside the Nowgam police station on Friday night.

Parray joined the investigators on Friday morning, and remained at the police station for most part of the day, returning home just twice - for Friday prayers and to have dinner.

After dinner, the tailor master put on his warm clothes and left home to help the investigators collect remaining samples from the explosive material seized from Faridabad, Haryana.

When he left home, little did his wife, daughter and two sons know that they were seeing the lone breadwinner in the family for one last time, as grief gripped the area after the horrific blast.