S. Korea find last victim of boiler tower collapse in Ulsan
(MENAFN) South Korean officials have located the seventh and last missing worker following the collapse of a boiler tower at a thermal power plant in Ulsan, according to reports released Friday.
The structure gave way on Nov. 6, trapping all seven workers who had been carrying out dismantling operations. Six bodies were retrieved in the immediate days after the incident, while the final victim was recovered during the most recent search efforts.
The tower, which had been inactive since 2021 after four decades of use, was undergoing demolition when the collapse occurred.
To assist in the search for the remaining missing personnel, authorities brought down two additional boiler towers at the same facility on Tuesday, enabling crews to reach those believed to be buried beneath the third collapsed tower.
