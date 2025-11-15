403
Army Thwarts Drone-Assisted Drug Smuggling Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 15 (Petra) – The Southern Military Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone on its western border within its area of??responsibility on Saturday morning.
According to a statement by Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, the operation was conducted in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).
After being detected by border troops, rules of engagement were applied and the drone was shot down inside Jordanian territory.
The statement indicated that the seized narcotics were handed over to the relevant authorities.
