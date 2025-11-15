403
MAHA Gulf Launches KHDA-Approved IOSH Managing Safely E-Learning Course In Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, November 12, 2025: MAHA Gulf, a leading provider of health and safety training in the Middle East, announces the launch of its KHDA-approved IOSH Managing Safely E-Learning Course in Dubai. Tailored for managers, supervisors, professionals, and business owners, this online course empowers organizations to effectively manage workplace risks in line with international and UAE safety standards.
The IOSH Managing Safely Course is a globally recognized training program from the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), designed to equip workplace leaders with the tools and knowledge to foster safe and compliant work environments. MAHA Gulf's e-learning solution delivers this esteemed certification 100% online, granting learners the freedom to study at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.
Key benefits of the MAHA Gulf IOSH Managing Safely E-Learning Course include:
Unmatched Flexibility: Participants can complete the program at their convenience, balancing professional commitments with learning.
International Recognition: Graduates receive an IOSH certificate respected by employers across Dubai and worldwide.
Cost-Effective Training: The e-learning format eliminates travel and classroom expenses, making high-quality safety education more accessible.
Interactive Content: Engaging case studies, videos, and quizzes ensure practical understanding and real-world application.
Career Advancement: Completing the course enhances job prospects and supports career growth in Dubaiï¿1⁄2s competitive market.
"MAHA Gulf is committed to promoting workplace safety and compliance through cutting-edge digital education," said a MAHA Gulf spokesperson. "Our expert trainers, robust learner support, and user-friendly platform set the standard for professional development in Dubai."
The course is suitable for all industries and is especially valuable for those responsible for staff welfare and legal compliance. On average, learners complete the program in 20-30 hours, culminating in an official IOSH Managing Safely Certificate, recognized globally.
For more information, enrollment details, or to speak with an advisor, visit
MAHA Gulf's website
or contact MAHA Gulf directly.
Take the next step towards a safer workplace - enroll in the IOSH Managing Safely E-Learning Course with MAHA Gulf today.
About MAHA Gulf:
MAHA Gulf is a trusted provider of internationally accredited health, safety, and management training, supporting organizations and professionals across Dubai and the Gulf region in meeting regulatory and operational excellence.
Media Contact:
MAHA Gulf
Phone: [+971 54 351 5003]
Email: [[email protected] ]
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
