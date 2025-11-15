Plácido Domingo Performs At Heydar Aliyev Center

Plácido Domingo Performs At Heydar Aliyev Center
The performance featured not only Domingo himself but also his son, Plácido Domingo Jr., as well as Azerbaijan's People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, Honored Artist Afaq Abbasova, and Swiss opera singer Daria Rybak.
The renowned Italian conductor Francesco Ivan Ciampa led the Uzeyir Hajibeyli State Symphony Orchestra for the evening, accompanying the performers through masterpieces by world-class composers such as Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Pietro Mascagni.
In a delightful surprise for the Azerbaijani audience, Domingo and the other performers joined together to sing the beloved folk song“Küçələrə su səpmişəm.”
This is not the first time Domingo has paid tribute to Azerbaijani composers. Notably, in 2010, he performed Tofig Guliyev's“Sənə də qalmaz” at a ceremony celebrating the 87th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev's birth.
The concert highlighted Domingo's enduring connection with Azerbaijani music and culture, leaving the audience with an unforgettable evening of artistry and emotion.
