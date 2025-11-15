Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Set to Reopen Belarus Border Crossings on November 17

2025-11-15 03:28:43
(MENAFN) Poland intends to reactivate two road border crossings with Belarus on Nov. 17, the a Polish news agency reported Thursday.

A draft regulation proposed by the Polish interior ministry proposed restoring operations at the two currently closed road border crossings with Belarus, Bobrowniki-Bierestowica and Kuznica Bialostocka-Bruzgi crossings.

The measure aims to resume the flow of people and goods, responding to demands from businesses, transport operators and commuters traveling from Belarus to Poland, the ministry said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in October that the reopening would be introduced on a trial basis and carried out in consultation with Lithuania.

Warsaw shuttered all border checkpoints with Belarus starting Sept. 12 amid the joint military exercise "Zapad-2025" conducted by Russia and Belarus, partially restoring access on Sept. 25.

