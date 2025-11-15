403
Russia Warns NATO Against Aggression
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared on Friday that Moscow has no plans to strike NATO but cautioned that any assault by the alliance would trigger a full-scale response "using all means available."
Addressing remarks from a German general concerning NATO's preparedness for conflict with Russia, Zakharova told reporters in Moscow that such comments from alliance officials occur daily. She dismissed them as "a coordinated campaign to psychologically prepare their populations for conflict, using Russia as a scapegoat for internal problems."
She further warned, "If such a mad idea—attacking our country—does arise among NATO strategists, they should have no doubts whatsoever that we will respond using every means available to us. The Russian leadership regularly makes clear this stance."
Zakharova added, "For our part, although we are tired of repeating ourselves, we'll continue doing so: we do not plan to attack NATO member states. However, we are already implementing necessary measures to ensure security amid the alliance's buildup near our borders."
She emphasized that Russia is ready for any eventuality while consistently prioritizing peace, friendship, and equitable cooperation.
