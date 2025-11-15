Gurugram: Massive Fire At Factory In Basai Village, No Casualties

A massive fire broke out at a factory near a crematorium in Basai village of Sector 29, Gurugram, on the evening of Friday. The fire department immediately reached the spot to control the blaze. It was contained with the help of at least 18 fire engines, and no casualties have been reported.

No Casualties Reported

Fire Officer Narendra Kumar said, "Around 7 pm, the Sector 29 Fire station received a call that a fire had broken out at a factory near a crematorium in Basai village... Around 18 fire engines have reached... The fire is now under control. There are no casualties."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)