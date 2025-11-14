Qatar Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards And Attack On Kafr Haris Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar strongly condemns the settlers' storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards and the attack on the Hajja Hamida Mosque in the Palestinian village of Kafr Haris, describing both actions as blatant violations of international law and UN resolutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that any attempt to alter the religious or historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque is an attack not only on Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims around the world.

The Ministry reaffirms Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to freely practice their religious rituals and to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.