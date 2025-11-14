Azerbaijan, Croatia Discuss New Tax Initiatives And Digital Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy held discussions with the Tax Administration under Croatia's Ministry of Finance on implementing new initiatives and enhancing bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the state agency's press service.

According to the service, a delegation traveled to Zagreb, Croatia, to exchange expertise and best practices with Croatian counterparts.

Officials explored organizing digital transformation processes, applying modern technologies in tax administration, and developing risk-based compliance strategies using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools, particularly in areas such as import-export operations. The Azerbaijani delegation presented its platforms, including AVIS, e-portal, e-cash registers, tax risk analysis, and a goods movement tracking system, which drew significant interest from the other side.

The meetings also addressed internal audits, improving the efficiency and transparency of services provided to taxpayers, enhancing user satisfaction, and boosting the quality of electronic services. Additionally, the parties exchanged experiences on resolving tax disputes, reviewing court decisions to annul tax inspections, and other related matters.

The sides emphasized expanding cooperation in tax administration, implementing new initiatives, and promoting further mutual experience exchange.

Azerbaijan and Croatia maintain a robust and expanding economic partnership, primarily focused on energy, with Azerbaijan providing gas to Croatia and both nations cooperating on energy and transit initiatives. The relationship is intensifying, characterized by a strategic collaboration, robust political interaction, and formal agreements such as the Joint Economic Commission created in 2015.