Forklift Jib Boom Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities In Advanced Design And Technology Adoption, Driven By Automation, Sustainability, And Regional Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The forklift jib boom market is driven by automation, sustainability, and regional investments, presenting opportunities in advanced design and technology adoption. Emphasis on modular and smart attachments caters to diverse industrial needs, while regional manufacturing shifts and compliance demands reshape sourcing and strategy.

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Jib Boom Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The forklift jib boom market is rapidly adapting to the evolving needs of industrial material handling, combining advanced technology and compliance with changing regulatory frameworks. As organizations demand higher operational flexibility and cost efficiency, jib boom attachments play an increasingly critical role in modern warehousing, manufacturing, construction, and logistics environments.

Market Snapshot: Forklift Jib Boom Market

The global forklift jib boom market demonstrates robust momentum, propelled by automation, sustainability requirements, and regional investment in infrastructure and digital operations. The sector benefits from steady compound annual growth, reflecting strong uptake across established and emerging economies. Heightened demand from industries such as automotive, construction, and warehousing is driving advances in jib boom design and expanding the capabilities of standard forklift fleets.

Why This Report Matters



Enables decision makers to map current and emerging trends directly to actionable investment, sourcing, and operational strategies.

Provides clarity on the impact of regulatory and technological shifts to support compliance, efficiency, and growth agendas. Supports development of differentiated solutions by highlighting competitive dynamics, supplier maneuvering, and end-user preferences worldwide.

Technological Solutions in Forklift Jib Booms



Smart Attachments: Adoption of integrated sensors, remote-control capabilities, and digital interface options for enhanced positioning and operational safety.

Modular Design: Emphasis on flexibility, allowing rapid swapping of attachments to accommodate shifting requirements and reduce equipment redundancy. Material Innovation: Implementation of high-strength lightweight alloys and eco-friendly coatings improves longevity and environmental compliance.

Key Takeaways



Material handling sectors prefer jib booms that balance performance with cost-effectiveness, enabling multi-use capability without expanding equipment fleets.

Technological adoption is transforming workflows, evidenced by increasing use of predictive maintenance, scenario planning with digital twins, and integration with warehouse management systems.

Compliance is reshaping product specifications, with regulatory guidelines for safety, noise, and emissions encouraging manufacturers to invest in quality control and materials research.

Manufacturers secure competitive advantage by partnering with digital technology firms, logistics providers, and through expansion of service-driven programs such as remote diagnostics and after-sales support.

Regional dynamics, including nearshoring in the Americas, EU-wide sustainability mandates, and Make in India initiatives, are redefining sourcing, assembly, and product design strategies. Advances in additive manufacturing are enabling faster prototyping and customization for niche and high-capacity industrial applications.

Market Dynamics





Integration of adjustable hydraulic jib booms to enhance precision in confined warehouse spaces

Growing adoption of lightweight telescopic jib attachments to improve forklift versatility and reduce operator fatigue

Rising demand for custom-engineered jib booms with advanced safety sensors and automatic load stabilization

Development of eco-friendly electric forklift jib booms with reduced emissions and noise for indoor operations

Increasing implementation of modular jib boom systems for rapid attachment swap and improved fleet utilization Integration of IoT-enabled jib booms providing real-time load monitoring and predictive maintenance alerts

Scope & Segmentation



Type: Electric (24 V, 48 V); Hydraulic (Double Acting, Single Acting); Mechanical (Manual, Spring).

Capacity: 1-2 Ton, 2-3 Ton, < 1 Ton, >3 Ton.

End User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Warehousing & Logistics.

Boom Length: 3-5 Meters, < 3 Meters, >5 Meters. Application: Indoor, Outdoor.

Companies Featured



Cascade Corporation

Bolzoni Auramo S.p.A.

Palfinger AG

Konecranes Plc

Jungheinrich AG

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Meyer Material Handling Solutions, Inc.

Duraclass Attachments Group Inc. Vestil Manufacturing Corp.

Conclusion

This executive analysis equips industry leaders with actionable intelligence on the evolving forklift jib boom landscape. Aligning product development and procurement strategies to these insights will support operational resilience and sustainable growth.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900