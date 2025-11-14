Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Deputy Governor Attends Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group Meeting For MENA

2025-11-14 04:00:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Thani (pictured) participated yesterday, in the meeting of the Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), held in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye. The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken.

