Top Security Executives Recognized At The 2025 Newyorkciso ORBIE Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from Verizon, Endeavor, NFL, Bose Corporation, Planned Parenthood Federations of America, Veeco & Hearst. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by NewYorkCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Neil Boland, NewYorkCISO Chair.“The NewYorkCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to New York businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 NewYorkCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Michael Palmer, CISO of Hearst, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Nasrin Rezai, CISO of Verizon, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $40 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Bill Taub, SVP, Cybersecurity of Endeavor, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Tomás Maldonado, CISO of NFL, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $9 billion annual revenue.

›› Arun Abraham, CISO of Bose Corporation, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

›› Marina Spyrou, CIO & CISO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Josh Lane, VP, IT & CISO of Veeco, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.4 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security Engagement in industry and community endeavors



NewYorkCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Michael Palmer, CISO of Hearst, who was interviewed by Brian Luteran, VP, IT Security and Risk Management of Bausch + Lomb. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading New York organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards possible:



Gold Sponsors: Armis, Aviatrix, Fortinet & Sophos

Silver Sponsors: Abnormal Security, Cyera, Nutanix, Okta, Optiv, Tata Consultancy Services & Tines

Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Crowdstrike & NuSummit

Media Partner: Crain's New York Business Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United



To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About NewYorkCISO:

NewYorkCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in New York. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, NewYorkCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

NewYorkCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

