Pixalate Unveils Q3 2025 APAC Ad Viewability Benchmarks: India Desktop Web Traffic Ad Viewability Reaches 66%

According to Pixalate's research on Asia-Pacific (APAC) programmatic ad viewability across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile apps, India had a 70% ad viewability rate for mobile web advertisements, which is 15% higher than the global desktop web viewability (60%) Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Programmatic Ad Viewability Benchmarks for India. The reports analyze the percentage of viewable programmatic advertisements across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile in-app programmatic advertising ecosystems. In addition to the India report, Pixalate released Q3 2025 Ad Viewability Benchmarks by country for the United Kingdom (UK ), France, Ukraine, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany, the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Brazil. APAC Viewability Trends

India

Platform Viewability Mobile In-App 54 % Mobile Web 70 % Desktop Web 66 %

By Global Regions

Desktop web ad viewability benchmarks



Global: 63%

APAC: 61%

EMEA: 62%

LATAM: 65% North America: 63%



Mobile web ad viewability benchmarks



Global: 60%

APAC: 60%

EMEA: 62%

LATAM: 61% North America: 60%



Mobile app ad viewability benchmarks



Global: 67%

APAC: 58%

EMEA: 64%

LATAM: 67% North America: 72%



Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 39 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2025 to compile this research. Pixalate's datasets, used exclusively to derive these insights, consist predominantly of buy-side open-auction programmatic traffic sources.

