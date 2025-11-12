Keeping Boaters On The Water: Sea Tow® And Cobalt Boats Join Forces To Combat Attrition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHOLD, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Tow® has announced thatknown for its high-quality, luxury performance boats, is the latest manufacturer to join theAs a participant, Cobalt will cover half the cost of annual Sea Tow Gold Card membership for each new Cobalt buyer.

The Sea Care Six Month Program was developed to address one of the most pressing challenges in the marine industry: boater acquisition and attrition. According to industry research, more than 40% of first-time boat buyers exit boating within five years, most often due to a lack of confidence or support on the water. By providing new boat owners with a 24/7 direct connection to Coast Guard Licensed Sea Tow Captains, Cobalt and Sea Tow aim to address this challenge to keep more boaters safe, comfortable, and committed to the lifestyle.

"Every Cobalt is designed to deliver an unforgettable on-water experience," said Kelle Pierce, Director of Marketing. "By adding Sea Tow membership we're ensuring our new owners have peace of mind and support every step of the way, -because boating should be about enjoyment, not uncertainty."

Sea Tow is the premium provider of on-water assistance; Gold Card membership benefits include:



24/7 priority service nationwide



Unlimited towing with no distance or dollar limits in the member's home area



Fuel and oil/parts delivery, jump starts, disentanglements, covered ungroundings, and more



Local knowledge, navigation and referrals, troubleshooting, tides, and weather

Member-only savings on boating products and services through the Sea Tow Savings ClubTM



"Retention is crucial to the health of the entire marine industry. Too many boaters leave after encountering difficulties they don't feel equipped to handle," said Sea Tow's President, Kristen Frohnhoefer. "Cobalt's decision to incorporate Sea Tow membership into the ownership experience sends a strong signal: they want their customers to stay on the water longer and remain lifelong boaters."

About Sea Tow Services International, Inc.

Sea Tow Services International Inc. is the administrator of the worldwide Sea Tow® membership program and network of Sea Tow franchisees who provide assistance to members. Sea Tow has been the premier leader of on-water assistance for 40+ years. The pioneering concept, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency assistance calls. Sea Tow members are provided with a 24/7 connection to Coast Guard-Licensed Captains to assist with their on-water needs. In addition, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery operations, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups. Sea Care is Sea Tow's 828 offering that allows manufacturers, dealers, and other marine partners to include on-water assistance membership with the purchase of a boat, trailer, or engine.

About Cobalt Boats

Boat and engine manufacturers, boat dealers or brokers that are interested in learning more about Sea Care programs should email