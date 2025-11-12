AIOCD Condemns Illegal Trade Of Narcotic Drugs, Calls For Action

AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing over 12.4 lakh chemists across India, has strongly condemned recent incidents reported in a few states involving illegal trade and misuse of narcotic cough syrups and other psychotropic medicines.

In a statement issued by AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal, the organisation stated that such unethical and criminal acts tarnish the image of the entire fraternity. "AIOCD clearly stands against any individual or entity found involved in such illegal drug trade. Those guilty must face strict legal action without any leniency," the statement emphasised.

Vigilance and Directives for Members

AIOCD has directed all state, district, and local associations to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity related to the sale or purchase of narcotic or codeine-based formulations to local police and drug control authorities.

Guidelines for Chemists and Druggists

The Organisation has also advised all chemists and druggists to: Purchase narcotic or codeine-based cough syrups only in limited and legitimate quantities; Maintain accurate and complete records of purchase and sale; Report any unusual bulk demand to concerned authorities; and Cooperate transparently with official inspections and record verifications.

Pledge to Support Anti-Drug Campaign

Reiterating its support for the Government of India's campaign "Ek Yudh Nasha Ke Virudh" (A War Against Drugs), AIOCD pledged its full cooperation in protecting India's youth from drug abuse and in building a healthy, responsible, and drug-free nation.

