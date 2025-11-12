403
2026 EMEA And North America SABRE Awards Open For Entries
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON and NEW YORK-The 2026 EMEA and North America SABRE Awards are now both open for entries. The early deadline for both competitions is December 19, with a late deadline (additional fees required) of January 30, 2026.
The SABRE Awards recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement and celebrate the world's best public relations campaigns. The awards provide a global platform for winning entries, with the winners from each region becoming eligible for our Global SABRE Awards.|
SABRE campaigns are evaluated on the basis of their real-world impact, their creative problem-solving, their strategic insights, their innovative approaches, and their executional excellence.“There's no simple formula for success in SABRE,” says PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes.“Our judges will look for a combination of insight-driven strategy, creativity, and real-world results, ensuring that the winners exemplify public relations excellence.”
Those judges are drawn from the agency and client sides of the public relations business, and include some of the world's most senior and experienced public relations executives, along with past SABRE winners. We are currently accepting nominations for both the North American and EMEA juries: [email protected].
More detail on what makes a SABRE-winning campaign can be found here.
The SABRE also recognize work in a wide range of practices-from consumer marketing to employee communications to crisis management to public affairs-and in a wide range of industry sectors that includes food and beverage, travel and leisure, healthcare, technology, non-profit and government campaigns.
A complete list of EMEA categories can be found here, and includes categories in our Innovation SABREs, which celebrate all aspects of the public relations craft, from content creation in a wide variety of formats to the use of data ana analytics in both planning and measurement.
A complete list of North American SABRE categories can be found here.
You can submit work to the 2026 EMEA SABRE Awards here.
You can submit work to the 2026 North American SABRE Awards here.
