Showcase J&K's Transformation Post 2019: LG To Filmmakers

LG Manoj Sinha at the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS), organised by the Vomedh Group.

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged filmmakers to use cinema as a powerful medium to narrate the ordeals of terror victims, expose the ringleaders of the terror ecosystem, and showcase the transformation Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed since August 2019.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS), organised by the Vomedh Group, Sinha called upon filmmakers to balance creativity with social responsibility.

“Filmmakers must come up with films that tell the stories of terror victims, expose those who fuel violence, and highlight the change and progress achieved in Jammu and Kashmir after August 2019,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the people to support law enforcement agencies in uprooting the remnants of militancy.“People must expose the enemies of peace by providing information about them to the Police and Security Agencies, so that the entire terror ecosystem hiding behind the cover in the society is neutralised and a befitting reply is given to the evil intentions of the neighbouring country,” Sinha added.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir had entered a new era of peace and progress after years of tireless efforts and sacrifices by the J&K Police, Army, intelligence agencies, and security forces.

“After the last 5-6 years of dedicated work, we have been able to create a fear-free environment in J&K and establish a safe, supportive and inclusive system for youth to realise their dreams. Society must come together to guard this peace, progress, joy, and renewed hope,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted the steps taken by the UT administration to revive Jammu and Kashmir's bond with the film industry and make the region an attractive destination for filmmakers.

“Cinema is one of the most powerful tools for shaping social narratives, fostering cultural unity, and promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said, adding that filmmakers should use their art to strengthen the message of peace and unity.