Azerbaijan Allocates Millions For Housing Renovation In Its Khojavend District

Azerbaijan has allocated 14.6 million manat ($8.59 million) for the next phase of residential building repairs in Khojavend, Trend reports, citing the country's single internet portal of public procurement.

The work, overseen by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, will include renovations of private homes and apartment buildings. In Khojavend city, 200 private houses covering a total of 33,660 square meters will be repaired, while 30 private homes in Aghkend village spanning 5,049 square meters and 32 apartments in Girmizi Bazar settlement totaling 3,200 square meters will also undergo restoration.

The project has been assigned to Platin-M Limited Liability Company (LLC), which has received the aforementioned funds under the contract. Platin-M LLC, registered in 2014 with a charter capital of 100 manat ($58.8), is legally represented by Isfandiyar Mammadov.