Techmediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Showcases Verifyu And Valor Preservation Coin At National Veterans Day Events In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, completed a series of Veterans Week events in Washington, D.C., where it presented its Valor Preservation Coin and VerifyU(TM) credential-verification platform to policymakers, veterans, and industry leaders. From Nov. 9–11, Datavault participated in the Grand Marshal Dinner at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center, the Third Annual Veterans Day Parade, and a private technology showcase at the Phoenix Park Hotel. The Valor Preservation Coin, central to Datavault's VerifyU(TM) platform, supports the proposed H.R. 327 – Valor Earned Not Stolen Act of 2025, creating a digital ledger framework to authenticate DD214 discharge documents and prevent fraudulent military service claims.“Our technologies are purpose-built to connect culture, government, and commerce in ways that reinforce trust and transparency,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.“The Valor Preservation Coin ensures proof aligns with purpose and that verified identity remains immutable and protected.”

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R)(IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

