Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners To Host 14Th Annual ROTH Technology Conference Nov. 1819 In New York City

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners announced it will host the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference on Nov. 18–19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. The event will connect pre-qualified institutional investors with C-level executives from approximately 110 public and pre-public growth companies spanning sectors including enterprise software, AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, digital media, and blockchain. The conference will feature pre-arranged 1-on-1 meetings, a fireside chat between ROTH Managing Director Joe Tonnos and Anthony Pompliano on“The Coming Wave of Crypto into Capital Markets,” and a presentation on“The Infrastructure Arms Race: Capacity as the Backbone of AI Data Centers” with TeraWulf Inc. and Hut 8 Corp.“With AI, cloud computing, digital assets, and cybersecurity transforming the global economy, technology remains one of the most dynamic sectors for alpha generation,” said Marc Lewis, Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH. Attendance is by invitation only.

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

