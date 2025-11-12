Leviathan Gold Announces Name Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“” or the“”) (LVX – TSXV, LVXFF – OTC, 0GP – FSE) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from“Leviathan Gold Ltd.” to“Leviathan Metals Corp.”.

The name change aligns with the Company's strategic focus on copper, uranium, and polymetallic exploration across its extensive prospective landholdings in Bosnia and Botswana. The Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”) for the previously announced acquisition of the Botswana property portfolio, which is scheduled to close on or about November 18, 2025 (see prior announcements dated June 19, 2025; July 16, 2025; August 18, 2025; September 11, 2025; October 20, 2025; and November 4, 2025).

The name change was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on August 11, 2025. The Company anticipates that the common shares (the“ Common Shares”) will commence trading under its new name on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”) at market open on November 14, 2025 (the“ Effective Date”) and will continue to trade under the trading symbol“LVX”.

In connection with the name change, the following new CUSIP (527369102) and ISIN (CA5273691025) numbers have been assigned to the Common Shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change.

About Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Leviathan Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

On behalf of the Company

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit the Company website , the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , or contact:

Luke Norman,

Direct: (778) 238-2333

Toll Free: 1(833) 923-3334

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release, including but not limited to statements regarding the Effective Date that the Common Shares will commence trading under the Company's new name on the TSXV and the scheduled closing of the Botswana property portfolio acquisition. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the ability to complete the name change and commence trading under the new name on the TSXV as anticipated; risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the Botswana property portfolio acquisition; changes in the commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions, Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.