Ireland-Based Thermahood® Advocates Improved Home Fire Safety With Innovative, Flame-Retardant Recessed Lighting Covers

As millions of Americans get cozy in their homes this winter season, the risk of fires is quietly increasing as more households bring out home heating equipment to stay warm. However, Ireland-based Thermahood is sounding the alarm on another potential fire starter sitting just above relaxing families- popular recessed lights present year-round.

“The thought of a fire ripping away your home is devastating, and a deep fear for many homeowners. Recessed lighting may seem innocent, but these popular lights can generate an intense amount of heat, leading to fires if not properly maintained and insulated,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden.“We developed our Thermahood to help combat this risk, with its flame-retardant material reducing fire spread while also being simple to install and cutting down on energy usage, lowering bills, and keeping chilly air outside during winter.”

Released last year in the United States, Thermahood has previously developed a powerful reputation across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom for its simple-to-understand, effective design. Derived from Boden's years of construction, engineering, and drywall expertise, the flame-retardant hood is easily installed behind recessed lights in the attic through a short do-it-yourself process. Once completed, the hood sets to work protecting homeowners from a variety of problems through the creation of an air-tight seal, including locking out pests such as rodents and insects, reducing mold-forming moisture, improving insulation, and even decreasing energy waste by preventing air from escaping (hot air in winter, cool air in summer).

According to an article published earlier this year by the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA®),“heating fires peak during the winter months, with nearly half of all U.S. home heating equipment fires (46 percent) occurring between December and February.” Additionally, an article published in 2022 by the NFPA® found that local fire departments responded to an estimated 32,620 home fires involving lighting equipment and electrical distribution between 2015 and 2019, causing each year approximately $1.3 billion in direct property damage as well as resulting in more than 400 deaths and 1000 civilian injuries.

“From the very beginning of Thermahood's distribution, one of my primary goals was raising awareness of not only the problems created by recessed lighting, but how our hoods can remedy them,” added Boden.“Thermahood as a tool has incredible power, and while it cannot single-handedly stop fires, it can be a core part of recessed lighting fire risk reduction alongside changing halogen light bulbs to LEDs.”

“As we approach a full year since Thermahood debuted in the U.S., I could not be more grateful for the new platform provided to us and the millions of consumers we now have the power to help. I look forward to growing our reach into the new year.”

Thermahood is available through Amazon and Walmart, with a 10 pack costing $99.99. Thermahood was also previously showcased on Coffee With America (CWA).

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

