CO2-Based Plastics Market To Grow At 27.8% CAGR Through 2030

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global market for CO2-based plastics, covering product types such as polycarbonates, polyurethanes, and polypropylene carbonate. It explains the main production processes, including electrochemistry, microbial synthesis, and thermocatalysis. Applications range from packaging and automotive components to construction and electronics. Regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Revenue estimates are based on manufacturers' total earnings and are presented in constant U.S. dollars, providing a clear view of market trends and potential growth.

This report is especially relevant now because manufacturers are pursuing partnerships and collaborations to overcome technical, financial, and regulatory challenges in scaling up CO2-based plastics. Examples such as Avantium's collaboration with SCG Chemicals in July 2023, show how these efforts are helping expand production capabilities. Additionally, supportive government policies like the U.S. Section 45Q tax credit for carbon capture projects are boosting market growth. With global commitments to carbon neutrality and increasing demand for sustainable materials, CO2-based plastics are gaining traction as a key solution in the transition to a circular economy.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Net-Zero Commitments and Mounting CO2-Based Plastics Consumption: Global net-zero targets are driving demand for sustainable materials. CO2-based plastics help reduce carbon emissions by using captured CO2, making them attractive for industries like packaging, automotive, and construction.

Growing Scientific Research in Packaging Applications: Packaging is a major consumer of plastics, and research is focused on creating CO2-derived polymers that are durable, recyclable, and eco-friendly, especially for food and beverage packaging.

Opportunities for Textile Applications: The textile sector is exploring CO2-based fibers as alternatives to petroleum-based materials, supporting sustainable fashion trends and circular economy initiatives without compromising quality.

Interesting facts:

Leading companies in the global market for CO2-based plastics are increasing their production capacity in the Asia-Pacific market. For instance, in 2023, LG Chem announced it was constructing a pilot plant for CO2-based plastic production in Daesan, South Koreo. In March 2024, LG Chem launched its CO2-based polyethylene carbonate specifically for cosmetic containers, bottle caps, shoes outsoles, and food packaging materials.

Many small and medium-sized companies are focusing on medical applications of CO2-based plastics. The growing body of scientific research on CO2-based plastics in syringes and intravenous bags, and orthopedic devices, is prompting small and medium-sized producers to enter into the CO2-based plastics business.

Emerging startups:

DePoly is a Switzerland-based company founded in 2020 that has developed technology to produce mono ethylene glycol from plastic waste. The company is focused on fermentation and electrolysis production processes for product development.

Qaptis was established in 2020 to develop the technology to capture carbon from exhaust gas. Moreover, the captured carbon gas can be utilized in the production of plastics and other applications. The growing innovation in carbon-capturing processing further helps to reduce the production cost of CO2-based plastics in the global market.

The report addresses the following questions:

The global market for CO2-based plastics market is projected to grow from $395 million in 2024 to $1.7 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

The challenges of the market include high initial investment, and performance limitations. The opportunities include opportunities for textile applications, and partnership and collaborations.

The market is segmented on the basis of product types, production processes, and applications. Product types include polyurethanes, polycarbonates, polypropylene carbonate, polyethylene carbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Production processes include electrochemistry, microbial synthesis, and thermocatalysis. Applications include packaging, automotive components, construction materials, electronic components, textile processing, and others. Packaging is sub-segmented into films, bottles, containers, and trays. Automotive components are sub-segmented into interior components and structural parts. Construction materials are sub-segmented into pipes, panels, and insulation. Electronic components are sub-segmented into casings, connectors, and circuit boards. Textile processing is sub-segmented into fibers and non-woven fabrics.

The packaging segment will dominate through the end of 2030.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market, due to its rapid industrialization and growing consumption of packaging plastics, which increase the demand for CO2-based plastics. Moreover, the rise in income among middle-class families and urbanization is increasing the consumption of CO2-based plastics in Asia-Pacific countries.

Market leaders include:



ASAHI KASEI CORP.

AVANTIUM

CARDIA BIOPLASTICS

COVESTRO AG

EMPOWER MATERIALS

LANZATECH

LG CHEM

NATUREWORKS LLC.

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS INC. TWELVE BENEFIT CORP.

