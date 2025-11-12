Gara Garayev's Masterpiece Dazzles Audience At Heydar Aliyev Palace

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A breathtaking performance of the three-act ballet "Seven Beauties" by the prominent composer Gara Garayev has been showcased at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

This dazzling performance, presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, marked the grand conclusion of the "Ballet Days" project, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.

The orchestra, under the expert guidance of the theater's chief conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, brought the rich, emotive score to life.

The libretto was masterfully crafted by Y. Slonimsky, Rafiga Akhundova, and Maqsud Mammadov, drawing inspiration from the legendary motifs of Nizami Ganjavi's epic poem "Seven Beauties".

On stage, the main roles were powerfully portrayed by Timur Odusev as Bahram and Yuliya Ferstandt as Aysha. Their on-stage chemistry, through mesmerizing duets, conveyed the purity of love, the unbearable sorrow of loss, and the agonizing journey of self-discovery. The fusion of music and movement captured the essence of these profound emotions, resonating deeply with the audience.

Makar Ferstandt, in his role as the Vizier, personified the darker, more conflicted side of the story's protagonist. His commanding stage presence and sharp physicality created an atmosphere of intense inner turmoil, evoking a palpable tension. Through his portrayal, the audience could sense the battle between his desire for power and his cold, calculating demeanor in the face of love.

The mesmerizing roles of the Seven Beauties were brought to life with unparalleled grace by: Ayan Eyvazova (Queen of Beauties), Maryam Shabakayeva (Indian Beauty), Sabina Mammadova (Byzantine Beauty), Nigar Aliyeva (Khorazm Beauty), Liana Praga (Slavic Beauty), Honored Artist Elmira Suleymanova (Maghreb Beauty), and Zahra Tanriverdiyeva (Chinese Beauty). The dancers embodied the unique essence of their character, gracefully interpreting the national and artistic spirit of the "Beauties" through exquisite choreography and subtle movements.

The ballet's artistic direction was helmed by People's Artists Rafiga Akhundova and Magsud Mammadov, whose choreography seamlessly blended national heritage with universal emotions, presenting the work's thematic depth in a contemporary light. The performance was further enhanced by the talented repetiteurs - People's Artists Madina Aliyeva, Gulaghasi Mirzayev, and Honored Artists Farid Ibrahimov and Yuriy Lobachev.

The stage design was nothing short of spectacular. The visionary set designers, People's Artist of the USSR and recipient of the State Prize of the USSR, Togrul Narimanbayov, and Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev, transformed the stage into a vivid, multi-layered world that magnificently reflected the symbolism of "Seven Beauties".

Their stunning visual interpretation of the ballet's themes - the longing for desires, the illusion of beauty, and the search for self - turned the stage into an enchanting canvas that captivated the audience's imagination.

The "Ballet Days" project, organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, offered an extraordinary array of performances.

Over the course of the project, the audience was treated to breathtaking examples of both classical and modern ballet.

The stage came alive with works by both local and international choreographers, with performances by young emerging talents alongside some of the most renowned ballet masters of the stage.

Note that "Seven Beauties" is a ballet composed by Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev between 1947 and 1948 to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the birth of Nizami Ganjavi. Set in the 12th century, the libretto, crafted by I. Hidayetzade, Yuri Slonimsky, and Sabit Rahman, draws on themes from Ganjavi's epic romantic poem "Seven Beauties", written in 1197.

It premiered on November 7, 1952, at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Baku.

The use of Azerbaijani folk instruments in the orchestration added a distinct national flavor to the production.