CPF Concludes 1St School Athletics Championship 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) – The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) concluded the first School Athletics Championship 2025 on Wednesday.The event, organized in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Jordan Athletics Federation (JAF), wrapped up with a ceremony held at Amman International Stadium.In a statement Wednesday, the foundation said the championship aligns with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, which aims to empower Jordanian youth, develop their skills across various fields and disciplines, and provide "quality" opportunities to showcase their potential and discover their talents within a competitive platform that fosters sports-based excellence and creativity.The CPF added that the competition aims to empower and cultivate a "conscious and qualified" generation of athletes, and contribute to establishing a culture of school sports through national partnerships and unified efforts with the Ministry of Education and the JAF.The CPF noted the championship's role in discovering and developing athletic abilities at an early stage, and promoting essential values??to empowering the youth of the future, mainly self-confidence, teamwork, challenge, discipline, commitment, and perseverance, by providing a "stimulating" school sports environment nationwide.Speaking at the closing ceremony on behalf of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, the ministry's Secretary General for Educational Affairs Dr. Nawaf Ajarmeh praised the joint CPF-JAF efforts in coordinating and organizing the championship, which saw the participation of nearly 8,000 male and female students from various schools across the Kingdom.Chairman of the JAF Board of Directors, Rami Adwan, in turn, emphasized the importance of this partnership, which this year marked a "new" starting point and is expected to witness further expansion in the coming years.Adwan said this collaboration contributes to broadening the sport's base and providing national teams across various age groups with new talent, which will "positively impact the overall level of Jordanian sports."The championship, which began last May, featured multiple qualifying rounds at the school, district, and regional levels, with three running categories: a 60-meter race for sixth and seventh grade students, the 2nd race for eighth, ninth, and tenth grade students, and a 100-meter race for eleventh and twelfth graders.The closing ceremony, held Wednesday morning, included the preliminary rounds, as 96 students competed.Forty-eight students qualified for the national finals, where the top three finishers in each category were selected.During the ceremony, trophies and medals were awarded to to the 18 winning students from each category.