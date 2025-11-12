UAE National Team Raises Medal Tally To Ten At World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship In Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, November 12, 2025: The UAE under-18 girls' jiu-jitsu national team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, delivered a strong performance at the 2025 World Championship (U16, U18, U21), taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 10 to 14. The Emirati girls impressed on Tuesday, adding four more medals to the country's tally, including one gold, one silver and two bronze.

Aysha Mohamed Aljneibi won gold in the 63kg category, while Fatema Jamal Alghafri took silver in the 40kg division. Haira Aldhaheri earned bronze in the same category, and Fatema Alkathiri added bronze in the 44kg division after a series of tough matches.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the team's performance, saying the results reflect the strong support Emirati women receive from the country's leadership and the Federation's commitment to developing future champions.

He said,“The results today show how much jiu-jitsu has progressed in the UAE. The girls showed confidence, focus and tactical awareness, which reflect the quality of the Federation's training programmes. Thanks to the support of our leadership and the Federation's vision, Emirati women are playing a key role in building the country's sporting success.”

He added,“What we're seeing now is the result of years of hard work and training from a young age. The performances in Bangkok show the girls' dedication and discipline, and highlight how far women's sports in the UAE have come.”

Gold medallist Aysha Mohamed Aljneibi said,“Raising the UAE flag on the podium is the proudest moment of my life. My family's support means a lot to me, and the school jiu-jitsu programme helped me build confidence and improve both on and off the mat.”

The championship continues on Wednesday, November 12, with the under-21 men's division, where the UAE athletes will look to continue their strong performances and add to the country's growing medal tally at the 2025 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (U16, U18, U21).

