Lecturer in the Department of Law, University of Venda

Dr Felix Dube is a lecturer in the Department of Public Law, School of Law, University of Venda. His research interests lie in administrative law, human rights and environmental law. He is also an assistant editor for the Journal of Law, Society and Development, and editor of Juta's Environmental Law Sibergramme. In addition to these roles, Dr Dube sits on the South African Human Rights Commission's Section 11 Committee of Experts on Climate Justice, and is the Climate Justice Lead at LexBHRE (Center for Business, Human Rights and Environmental Law).



–present Senior Lecturer in the Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria 2025–present Lecturer in the Department of Public Law, University of Venda



2019 North-West University, Doctor of Laws

2017 North-West University, Master of Laws 2015 University of Venda, Bachelor of Laws

ExperienceEducation