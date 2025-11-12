Tartisan Nickel Corp. Prepares For Phase 1 Drill Program At The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) -("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is preparing to commence a Phase 1 diamond drill program totaling approximately 3600 meters at its 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario.

The upcoming program is designed to expand and upgrade existing resources at the Kenbridge Deposit, focusing on converting inferred resources into the Measured and Indicated categories as well as test extensions of high-grade Ni-Cu mineralization below the existing 623-meter shaft.

Drill targets have been prioritized based on results from previous exploration and downhole geophysical modeling, with the aim of extending known high-grade nickel-copper mineralization both down-plunge and along strike of the Kenbridge Deposit.

Key Objectives of the Phase 1 Program:



Complete approximately 3600 meters of NQ diamond drilling across priority targets

Test extensions of high-grade Ni-Cu mineralization below the existing 623-meter shaft

Improve geological and metallurgical understanding to support a potential PFS Collect new data to support future mine design and resource conversion

Tartisan Nickel Corp. continues to evaluate additional targets within the broader Kenbridge Nickel Project area which covers approximately 4,273 ha. of patented and staked claims with excellent infrastructure access via road from Sioux Narrows and Kenora, Ontario.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "The upcoming Phase 1 drill program represents an important step in advancing the Kenbridge Project toward production readiness. Our objective is to strengthen the resource base and advance engineering studies that will form the backbone of our pre-feasibility work."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (... ). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at or on SEDAR at .

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.







