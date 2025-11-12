403
Futures Eke Higher Wednesday
Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, as investors await a potentially quick end to the U.S. government shutdown.
The TSX gathered 92.62 points to close Tuesday at 30,409.25.
December futures were better by 0.2% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.13 cents to 71.36 cents U.S.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives could soon vote to end the government shutdown that paused crucial financial data that give clues on the health of the world's largest economy.
In corporate news, Orla Mining's profit beat estimates for the third quarter and music streamer Stingray Group's second quarter revenue also beat estimates.
On the economic beat, the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased $504.8 million (+4.5%) to $11.7 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 2.42 points Tuesday to 905.82.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday following a session where investors sold off technology names and drove a rally in more risk-off parts of the market.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials advanced 112 points, or 0.2%, to 48,142.
Futures for the S&P 500 index jumped 23.75 points, or 0.4%, to 6,895.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ popped 155 points, or 0.6%, to 25,795.73.
Consumer stocks such as Walmart, Home Depot and McDonald's propped up the 30-stock Dow on Tuesday as traders moved into parts of the market with lower valuations and less exposure to the artificial intelligence trade.
The health care sector was the top-performing sector, driven by moves higher in names such as Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson.
Darling AI stocks such as Nvidia swung lower on Tuesday, reflecting the uneasy sentiment among investors that tech valuations could be stretched after their recent surge. Talks of a stock market bubble have not dissipated either, but investors are showing more disc
Investors also digested a new ADP report that showed private employers cut payrolls in October, adding to worries about labor market weakness. The report received greater focus since the record-setting U.S. government stoppage has halted many crucial economic releases.
The U.S. government could reopen as soon as the end of this week. The Senate on Monday evening passed a spending bill that has since moved to the House of Representatives for a final vote.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was 0.4% above breakeven Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng hiked 0.9%
Oil prices dipped 82 cents to $60.22 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $19.90 to $4,136.20 U.S. per ounce.
