Iraq secures parliamentary elections with minor incidents
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities said Wednesday that the security plan for the country’s parliamentary elections was successfully implemented, with only minor incidents managed effectively.
Over 12 million Iraqis voted on Tuesday to elect members of the 329-seat parliament. Speaking at a press conference in Baghdad, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, head of Iraq’s Supreme Committee for Election Security, said security forces “succeeded in securing the polls” and that “minor violations were recorded during the vote and were addressed.” He emphasized that “security forces did not interfere with the voting process.”
Muhammadawi added that gunmen responsible for the deaths of two police officers in Kirkuk were arrested.
The Independent High Electoral Commission confirmed that election results will be announced within the legal timeline. A total of 48 complaints have been filed, 39 related to Sunday’s special voting and nine concerning general voting. Results are expected within 24 hours of the vote and will be officially confirmed after appeal reviews.
A total of 7,743 candidates, including 2,247 women, contested the elections. Iraq’s current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022, and serves a four-year term. Iraqi law requires elections at least 45 days before the current term ends, with political power traditionally divided among the main communities: the presidency for Kurds, the premiership for Shias, and the parliamentary speakership for Sunnis.
