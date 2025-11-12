Circle Logistics Joins The American Chemistry Council As Responsible Care Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthening commitment to safe chemical transport and sustainable logistics through industry leadership and the Operation Clean Sweep initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics is proud to announce that it has been approved by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) as a new Responsible Care Partner. This milestone affirms Circle Logistics' dedication to excellence in chemical supply-chain services, safety, compliance and environmental stewardship.

As a Responsible Care Partner, Circle Logistics aligns with ACC's rigorous standards for continuous performance improvement across environment, health & safety (EHS), security, product stewardship and operational excellence. Additionally, Circle Logistics has committed to the global Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) program, joining the movement to prevent resin and chemical loss to the environment and to promote responsible logistics practices.

“Being accepted into the ACC Responsible Care Partner program is a significant step for our company and our customers,” said Robert Fortmeyer, general counsel at Circle Logistics.“At Circle Logistics, we view ourselves as expert partners in the safe and efficient transport of chemicals, and this recognition underscores our commitment to reliability, compliance and sustainability across the supply-chain.”

As consumer and business demands for safe and compliant chemical transport intensify, Circle Logistics' new Responsible Care Partner status highlights its commitment to meeting the industry's complex needs, including specialized equipment, haz-mat handling, cross-border movement, and risk mitigation. This deeper engagement aligns the company with the chemical industry's shared goals for safety, sustainability, and transparency.

Through the Operation Clean Sweep program, Circle actively contributes to environmental stewardship by helping prevent plastic resin or chemical release during transport, reinforcing its commitment to a zero-loss environment.

Circle's collaboration with the American Chemical Council signifies a proactive stance in addressing the critical challenges of chemical logistics and environmental responsibility, setting a new benchmark for safety and sustainable practices in the industry.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit .

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably-for generations to come.

