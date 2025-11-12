403
Macron Backs EU Plan to Ban Social Media for Minors
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday reaffirmed his intent to coordinate a European initiative aimed at restricting social media access for younger users, signaling growing urgency around digital safety for minors.
"I believe we need to move toward banning social media up to a certain age," Macron told readers of the daily La Depeche du Midi during a public debate on social media held as part of his visit to Toulouse.
Macron emphasized that discussions remain underway to determine the appropriate minimum age, noting that policymakers are weighing thresholds of 14, 15, or 16 years.
"We’ll need to settle it. And we are currently building a coalition in Europe to achieve this," he added, underscoring efforts to build cross-border consensus within the European Union.
When questioned about his continued activity on X, the social media platform owned by a US company, and more broadly about online misinformation, Macron acknowledged he “does not rule out leaving social media.”
"It has to be a comprehensive process; it’s not something I will do tomorrow morning. I’m not going to make an announcement today, but it’s something I am thinking about,” he explained.
France previously enacted a 2023 law requiring parental approval for users under 15 to register on social media platforms. However, enforcement of the measure remains pending amid uncertainty over its alignment with broader European regulations.
