J&K DGP Orders Attachment Of Residential House And Land Of Advocate Mian Qayoom Under UAPA

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Acting tough against terror supporters and those influencing the people towards terrorism through their position in the society, J&K director general of police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, on Wednesday ordered the attachment of the property of advocate Mian Qayoom presently in detention.

Mian Qayoom, presently in detention for the alleged murder of advocate Babar Qadri, has been an ideologue of separatists and was known for attending separatist seminars and fighting cases of terrorists/separatists detained under harsh laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA).

An order issued by DGP, Nalin Prabhat, said that on December 31, 2019, Mian Abdul Qayoom, president Bar Association, delivered anti-India speeches and raised anti-national slogans at a seminar.

“He stressed that the future of Kashmir depends upon Pakistan, and there should be Islamic law in J&K.”

The order said that during further investigation the house search of accused Mian Abdul Qayoom was conducted after obtaining search warrant from the court during which, incriminatory material in the shape of banned literature, a blank letter head of Hizbul Mujahideen with a seal impression, a press note like document of Hizbul Mujahideen types in English language, a letter from Syed Salahhudin addressed to William Jefferson Clinton, the then president of the united state of America and a seal impression of Hizbul Mujahideen in Urdu were recovered from the residential premises of Mian Abdul Qayoom in presence of independent witnesses and executive magistrate, accordingly section 38 & 39 UAPA were invoked in the unstable case.

The DGP's order said that, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of UAPA, prior approval is accorded for attachment of 02 storeyed residential house along with land measuring 2 kanals, 01 Marla and 90 sq feet situated at Bulbul Bagh Barzalla Srinagar in FIR number 157/09 u/s 120, 120-B, 121, 153-A RPC 13, 38 and 39 UAPA of PS Shaheed Gunj Srinagar.”