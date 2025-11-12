403
Turkey urges for calmness amid Iraq election tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye has called on all parties in Iraq to exercise restraint during Tuesday’s parliamentary elections, following attacks on election posters of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) in Kirkuk.
“Türkiye is closely following developments in coordination with ITF officials after the incidents sparked by the attacks on ITF campaign posters,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli in a statement. He urged relevant parties to “act with common sense,” offered condolences to security personnel killed in the incidents, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Keceli highlighted Kirkuk’s social diversity, describing the city as a microcosm of Iraq, and stressed that maintaining peace and stability there is particularly important during elections.
He added that Türkiye expects Iraqi authorities to take measures to ensure the safety of all communities in Kirkuk and expressed hope that the elections will proceed peacefully, contributing to Iraq’s unity and territorial integrity.
