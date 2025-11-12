403
Exhibition of China's Ethnic Costumes Opens in Bucharest
(MENAFN) An exhibition presenting traditional garments from China's ethnic minority communities opened on Tuesday at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, drawing attention from both residents and travelers.
The event, named "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes," is organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Bucharest.
The inauguration included performances of Chinese songs and dances, a guqin recital, and a showcase of ethnic fashion.
Chinese Ambassador to Romania, Chen Feng, remarked that the exhibition would enable Romanians to develop a richer appreciation of China's cultural variety and further promote bilateral cultural interactions.
He emphasized that ethnic clothing represents not only identity and artistry but also the craftsmanship and aesthetic legacy passed down through generations.
Mugur Zlotea, Vice-Rector of the University of Bucharest, noted that the exhibition fosters connections through language and art, with the costumes symbolizing the history, memory, and creativity of China's ethnic communities.
Attendees voiced their admiration for the display.
Julian Moise, who spent three years living in Shanghai, praised the vivid colors and intricate details of the Miao embroidery.
He also expressed a desire for more initiatives to safeguard traditional crafts, highlighting the growing Romanian interest in Chinese culture and cross-cultural exchange.
