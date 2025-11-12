Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia says it has seized village in southern Zaporizhzhia

2025-11-12 07:23:14
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Tuesday that its troops had taken control of the village of Novouspenivske in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry stated that units from the Eastern Group had captured the area and pushed further into Ukrainian defensive positions.

Kyiv has not issued any response to the claim, and independent verification remains impossible due to ongoing combat in the region.

Zaporizhzhia has been one of the most active front-line zones in recent weeks, with Russian forces attempting to strengthen their foothold and expand control across southern Ukraine.

