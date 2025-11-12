403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia says it has seized village in southern Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Tuesday that its troops had taken control of the village of Novouspenivske in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Defense Ministry.
The ministry stated that units from the Eastern Group had captured the area and pushed further into Ukrainian defensive positions.
Kyiv has not issued any response to the claim, and independent verification remains impossible due to ongoing combat in the region.
Zaporizhzhia has been one of the most active front-line zones in recent weeks, with Russian forces attempting to strengthen their foothold and expand control across southern Ukraine.
The ministry stated that units from the Eastern Group had captured the area and pushed further into Ukrainian defensive positions.
Kyiv has not issued any response to the claim, and independent verification remains impossible due to ongoing combat in the region.
Zaporizhzhia has been one of the most active front-line zones in recent weeks, with Russian forces attempting to strengthen their foothold and expand control across southern Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment