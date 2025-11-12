Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turnover At JD12.5M As Index Edges Lower


2025-11-12 07:07:06
Amman, Nov 12 (Petra) – Trading activity at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Wednesday generated a turnover of JD12.5 million, with a total of 5.8 million shares traded through 3,637 transactions.
The ASE general index closed at 3,421 points, slipping 0.11 percent, against the previous session.
The financial and services sub-indices dropped 0.29% and 0.01%, respectively, while the industrial sub-index gained 0.14%.
Out of 109 listed companies that traded during the session, 37 closed higher, 33 declined, and the remainder were unchanged.

Jordan News Agency

