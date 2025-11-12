ASE Turnover At JD12.5M As Index Edges Lower

Amman, Nov 12 (Petra) – Trading activity at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Wednesday generated a turnover of JD12.5 million, with a total of 5.8 million shares traded through 3,637 transactions.The ASE general index closed at 3,421 points, slipping 0.11 percent, against the previous session.The financial and services sub-indices dropped 0.29% and 0.01%, respectively, while the industrial sub-index gained 0.14%.Out of 109 listed companies that traded during the session, 37 closed higher, 33 declined, and the remainder were unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.