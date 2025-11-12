Mohitt Maalik Talks About Working With Shrenu Parikh, & Other Co-Stars In 'Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki Ganesh Kartikey'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS): Television actor Mohitt Maalik in his show Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey, has managed to bring forth a divine yet deeply relatable portrayal of Lord Shiva and his celestial family.

Talking about the same, the actor opened up about his journey of embodying Lord Shiva, balancing divinity with humanity, his preparation process, on-set experiences, and what viewers can look forward to in the upcoming track.

Talking about striking the right balance between his real and reel life character, Mohitt said,“That balance was the most fascinating part of playing Lord Shiva. I wanted to show that his calmness and divinity come from awareness, not detachment. As a husband and father, he's deeply present and patient with his family, yet always guided by a larger sense of purpose. So, while the aura is divine, the emotions are very human. It's that blend that makes Lord Shiva so universally relatable.”

He further also elaborated on his debut into the world of mythology. Talking about the genre being different from other modern genres, Mohitt said,“It's completely different. Modern characters draw from external circumstances; mythology requires an inward journey. The dialogue delivery, the body language, and even the silence carry meaning. I had to unlearn a lot and approach each scene with spiritual discipline and stillness. It's been humbling, to say the least. Mohitt also spoke about the intense preparation and hard work he has put into his role in the show.

“A lot of internal preparation goes into it. I began by reading and watching various interpretations of Lord Shiva, from scriptures to modern retellings. But eventually, I realised calmness can't be“performed”; it has to be felt. I started meditating before shoots to ground myself. The power in Lord Shiv lies in his composure, so I focused on stillness rather than grandeur.

Talking about working with his co-stars in the show, Mohitt elaborated,“It's been wonderful. The chemistry on-screen is a reflection of the comfort we share off-screen. Our Goddess Parvati brings such grace to her performance, and the actors playing Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikey are full of energy and innocence, just like how you would imagine the real Shiv Parivaar to be. We often joke and rehearse like a real family.” The actor further also subtly hinted at the upcoming track of the show.

Without divulging more details, Mohitt said,“The upcoming track dives deeper into the emotional core of the Shiv Parivaar. It explores the bond between the brothers, their sense of duty, and how Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati guide them through divine lessons that mirror very human conflicts. It's heartfelt, visually stunning, and full of spiritual meaning.”

For the uninitiated, along with Mohitt Maalik as Lord Shiva, the show also stars Shrenu Parikh as Goddess Parvati and actors Ekansh Kathrotiya and Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesh, respectively.