403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AMAN Union Recognizes Excellence in capacity Building at 15th Annual General Meeting
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, November 11, 2025/ -- During the 15th Annual General Meeting of the AMAN Union, hosted in Jeddah by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (
This initiative underscores AMA’ Union’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, promoting professional excellence, and fostering continuous knowledge exchange among its member institutions across the OIC region. Through such efforts, the Union continues to invest in developing human capital within the Islamic insurance and export credit —cosystem—ensuring that professionals are equipped with the technical expertise and global competencies required to navigate the evolving demands of th industry.
As part of its broader strategy to foster sustainable capacity building, AMAN Union, in collaboration with RISC Institute DMCC, launched an online professional development program leading to the Professional Certificate in Insuranc™ (Cert. CII™), a globally recognized qualification awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in the United Kingdom. The program is designed to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals across OIC export credit and investment insurance institutions, integrating both theoretical foundations and practical insights.
The training pathway comprises three comprehensive module——Award in General Insurance (W01), Underwriting Essentials (WUE), and Claims Essentials (W—E)—covering critical areas such as risk and insurance fundamentals, underwriting practices, reinsurance, claims handling, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance. Upon successful completion, participants earn the Cert™ CII™ designation, enhancing their professional credibility and opening new opportunities for international advancement within the insurance and credit guarantee s ctors.
Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of the AMAN Union, stated: “At AMAN Union, we believe that the strength of our industry lies in the knowledge and professionalism of our people. Our partnership with RISC Institute reflects our determination to build a skilled, connected, and competitive community of insurance and export credit professionals across our member ” untries.”
This initiative underscores AMA’ Union’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, promoting professional excellence, and fostering continuous knowledge exchange among its member institutions across the OIC region. Through such efforts, the Union continues to invest in developing human capital within the Islamic insurance and export credit —cosystem—ensuring that professionals are equipped with the technical expertise and global competencies required to navigate the evolving demands of th industry.
As part of its broader strategy to foster sustainable capacity building, AMAN Union, in collaboration with RISC Institute DMCC, launched an online professional development program leading to the Professional Certificate in Insuranc™ (Cert. CII™), a globally recognized qualification awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in the United Kingdom. The program is designed to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals across OIC export credit and investment insurance institutions, integrating both theoretical foundations and practical insights.
The training pathway comprises three comprehensive module——Award in General Insurance (W01), Underwriting Essentials (WUE), and Claims Essentials (W—E)—covering critical areas such as risk and insurance fundamentals, underwriting practices, reinsurance, claims handling, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance. Upon successful completion, participants earn the Cert™ CII™ designation, enhancing their professional credibility and opening new opportunities for international advancement within the insurance and credit guarantee s ctors.
Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of the AMAN Union, stated: “At AMAN Union, we believe that the strength of our industry lies in the knowledge and professionalism of our people. Our partnership with RISC Institute reflects our determination to build a skilled, connected, and competitive community of insurance and export credit professionals across our member ” untries.”
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment