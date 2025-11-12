403
JFK’s grandson aims for Congressional seat
(MENAFN) Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, announced on Tuesday that he will run for a seat in the US Congress.
At 32, Schlossberg is the only grandson of JFK and is known for his outspoken and often provocative political commentary on social media. He is seeking to succeed New York Representative Jerrold Nadler, who revealed in September that he would retire after more than 30 years in office.
In an interview on Tuesday, Schlossberg told a news agency that Democrats need additional voices “to push back on perceived abuses of power by President Trump and his allies.” He has used his online platform, which reaches nearly two million followers across Instagram and TikTok, to engage younger voters in politics.
Schlossberg was also named Vogue’s political correspondent during the 2024 US election cycle, in part for what the magazine described as his “silly goose” antics online. He told the magazine that he draws inspiration from his family’s legacy of public service and wants to contribute “in my own way.” Naming his grandfather, who was assassinated in 1963, as his hero, Schlossberg said JFK’s administration served as “a blueprint for how progressivism can work in America.”
After launching his campaign, Schlossberg shared videos and links on social media urging supporters to donate “so we can win.” His campaign website promotes a “new generation of leadership” for New York and lists “12 promises to the people of New York’s 12th district.” It declares, “This is our last chance to stop Trump – it won't come again.”
The Kennedy heir has been openly critical of the Trump administration, including his estranged cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he described as a “loser.” Schlossberg’s candidacy comes as Democrats aim to reclaim control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.
“There is nothing our party can't do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we're in,” he told the news agency. “But without the control of Congress, there's almost nothing that we can do.”
Several other Democrats have also declared their candidacies for New York’s 12th district, including state assembly members Micah Lasher and Alex Bores, as well as veteran journalist Jami Floyd. Newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, another millennial, has yet to endorse a candidate in the primary.
