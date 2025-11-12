403
Massive crowds partake in Poland’s annual Independence March
(MENAFN) Thousands of participants flooded the streets of Warsaw on Tuesday to take part in Poland’s annual Independence March, a tradition that has grown into both a patriotic celebration and a stage for political clashes.
This year’s gathering took place under heightened security, with a strict prohibition on pyrotechnics and politicians exchanging accusations. Among the marchers were families draped in Poland’s white-and-red colors, alongside football fan groups, religious organizations, Catholic traditionalists, neo-fascist contingents, and an increasing number of far-right international visitors who treat the event as a kind of European nationalist pilgrimage.
Earlier in the day, at Pilsudski Square, a formal ceremony honoring newly appointed generals and admirals was interrupted by boos and whistles. As the Interior Minister and Defense Minister addressed the crowd, parts of the audience expressed their discontent vocally, reflecting the growing tension between the pro-European government and nationalist right-wing supporters.
Kosiniak-Kamysz responded in his speech, saying: “Shouting and whistling did not bring freedom...Today we stand together, even though we have different views. Poland is our common, sacred denominator.”
For the first time in several years, the regional authorities prohibited flares and firecrackers, longtime staples of the march’s visual spectacle. Opposition politicians criticized the move as excessive, while nationalist leaders warned of searches and political intimidation. One far-right figure even mocked the ban through a video message.
By mid-afternoon, marchers assembled at Dmowski Roundabout — named after a co-founder of Poland’s pre-war nationalist movement — and proceeded toward the National Stadium under the rallying cry of “One Nation, Strong Poland.”
Addressing the day’s events, President Karol Nawrocki framed Independence Day as a reminder of external threats to Polish sovereignty. “Some politicians are ready to surrender Polish freedom piece by piece to foreign institutions and tribunals,” he said. “The president will not allow Poland to become the peacock and parrot of nations, mindlessly repeating what comes from the West.”
