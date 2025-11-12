403
Ukrainian MPs launches bid to replace government
(MENAFN) Opposition lawmakers in Ukraine have called for a government overhaul following allegations of a major corruption scheme connected to a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The push came from the European Solidarity party, led by former President Pyotr Poroshenko, after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced on Monday that it was investigating the state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom over what it described as a criminal scheme to misappropriate state funds.
The investigation has been linked to businessman Timur Mindich, a longtime friend and former business partner of Zelensky from his entertainment career who has since emerged as a significant figure in Ukraine’s energy and defense sectors.
In a statement Monday evening, European Solidarity said it was formally initiating a procedure to recall the cabinet, arguing that the scandal “undermines the trust of partners and endangers military and financial aid.” The party had previously referred to the government as “kabmindich,” a portmanteau implying that the cabinet serves Mindich’s interests.
Separately, opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezhnyak of the Golos (Voice) party submitted a motion to remove Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk and her predecessor German Galushchenko, now serving as justice minister. Both have reportedly been connected in the press to Mindich’s network of influence.
Mindich is said to have left Ukraine just hours before NABU agents searched his residence.
President Zelensky and Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko have expressed support for NABU’s investigation, underscoring their backing of the anti-corruption probe.
