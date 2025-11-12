Kazakhstan And Russia Gear Up For Numerous Multi-Billion-Dollar Partnerships

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan and Russia plan to launch 29 new joint projects valued at $30.8 billion, which are expected to generate more than 23,000 new jobs, said Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry.

Speaking at the plenary session of the XXI Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, themed "Skilled Professions - Drivers of Economic Growth," Shakkaliyev emphasized that these initiatives will cover key sectors including energy, machine engineering, metallurgy, chemicals, and agriculture. The projects aim to create new centers of expertise and ensure sustainable industrial growth.

Shakkaliyev also noted that Kazakhstan and Russia are already implementing 30 joint projects worth $4.4 billion, which have resulted in the creation of over 12,000 jobs.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan has been implementing a Labor Market Development Concept for 2024-2030, with a strategic goal of enhancing the qualification and continuous development of the workforce. By 2030, Kazakhstan aims to create at least 3.8 million high-quality jobs.

According to him, a key area of cooperation between the two countries remains education and workforce training, with dual training programs being actively implemented. Shakkaliyev also highlighted that over 55,000 Kazakh students are currently studying in Russian universities, while more than 2,000 Russian nationals are studying in Kazakhstan.