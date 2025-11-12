403
German Authorities Arrest Suspected Neo-Nazi
(MENAFN) A German national allegedly linked to neo-Nazi circles has been taken into custody on suspicion of managing a darknet website that promoted the killing of politicians and other public figures, according to reports from media outlets.
The 49-year-old suspect, named Martin S., who also possesses Polish citizenship, was apprehended late Monday in Dortmund, where he resides with his family.
He has since been placed in pre-trial detention. Authorities indicated he could face charges such as financing terrorism and providing guidance for acts of violence that threaten the state.
Martin S. is accused of running a darknet site called ‘Assassination Politics,’ where he reportedly published personal details, “death sentences,” and lists of over 20 potential targets.
Those allegedly targeted included high-profile politicians, including former chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, alongside judges and prosecutors.
Prosecutors stated that the website had been operated anonymously since at least June 2025, during which time the suspect allegedly shared instructions for constructing explosives and requested cryptocurrency contributions, later used as bounties for killing the named individuals.
The platform reportedly also featured content promoting right-wing extremism, racism, and various conspiracy theories, according to media reports.
