Urvashi Dholakia Says She Is 'Unapologetically Living The Role She Was Born To Play'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, is embracing life on her own terms.

Reflecting on her journey, she said she is“unapologetically living the role she was born to play - herself. On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of her photos and captioned them,“The best stories are lived..not written Don't just exist!! Live..loudly, boldly, beautifully Unapologetically living the role I was born to play... ME #gratitude.”

The images capture Urvashi Dholakia basking in serene moments by the poolside, surrounded by a picturesque view. She is seen enjoying water activities, diving with enthusiasm, and sharing joyful moments with her friends. Of late, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress has been sharing glimpses from her beach gateway on social media. She had previously posted her images, writing,“Adding a bit more colour to my colourful life #vacay #urvashidholakia #vacation #time.”

Urvashi also posted her candid pictures, where she was seen posing in a bikini. She captioned the post,“Owning who I am is my kind of Freedom.”

On the professional front, the 46-year-old actress is best remembered for her iconic portrayal of Komolika in the long-running television classic Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Over the years, she has been part of several popular Ekta Kapoor productions, including“Ghar Ek Mandir,”“Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,” and“Kahiin To Hoga.”

Earlier this year, in March, Urvashi Dholakia made a comeback to television with her role in the show“Pushpa Impossible.” Speaking about her comeback, the actress shared,“Returning to Pushpa Impossible as Devi Singh Shekhawat feels like coming home. Devi has always been a strong, independent woman who stands firmly for what's right, and this time, she's back to support Pushpa when she needs her the most.”

“Pushpa Impossible' starred Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role and premiered on 6 June 2022 on Sony SAB.