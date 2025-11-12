Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-11-12 02:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
12 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,986
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 483.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 488.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 485.611337

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,295,023 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,635,407 have voting rights and 1,712,396 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		 Aggregated volume
LSE 14,986 485.611337

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased
 Transaction price (GBp share)
 Trading Venue
885 484.00 LSE
180 485.00 LSE
180 486.00 LSE
730 486.50 LSE
396 486.50 LSE
180 485.50 LSE
180 483.50 LSE
335 483.00 LSE
608 483.00 LSE
28 483.00 LSE
1 483.00 LSE
15 483.00 LSE
180 483.00 LSE
411 485.00 LSE
321 485.00 LSE
357 485.00 LSE
384 485.00 LSE
134 484.50 LSE
46 484.50 LSE
180 484.50 LSE
58 484.50 LSE
46 484.50 LSE
76 484.50 LSE
437 485.00 LSE
20 485.50 LSE
58 485.50 LSE
216 485.50 LSE
211 485.50 LSE
211 485.50 LSE
211 485.50 LSE
66 485.50 LSE
145 485.50 LSE
211 485.50 LSE
211 485.50 LSE
211 485.50 LSE
66 485.50 LSE
145 485.50 LSE
18 485.50 LSE
204 485.00 LSE
594 485.00 LSE
204 485.00 LSE
221 485.00 LSE
219 484.50 LSE
168 485.00 LSE
164 485.00 LSE
50 485.00 LSE
173 485.00 LSE
743 486.00 LSE
180 486.00 LSE
178 486.00 LSE
398 486.00 LSE
16 486.00 LSE
203 487.00 LSE
364 487.00 LSE
255 487.00 LSE
65 488.00 LSE
1,795 488.00 LSE
15 488.00 LSE
68 488.00 LSE
361 488.00 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


