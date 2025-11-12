Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norway praises ‘constructive’ talks with China on trade, UN reform

2025-11-12 01:31:40
(MENAFN) Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Tuesday described his discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as “constructive,” covering international trade, UN reform, and the green transition.

“I had a constructive and good meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China, focusing on the need for a rules-based international trading system, UN reform and the green transition,” Eide said on social media following the final day of his two-day visit to Beijing.

Wang Yi described Norway as an “important and stable” European partner and expressed hope that Norway continues its “positive, stable, pragmatic and rational policy toward China.” He added, “China is willing to work with Norway to uphold multilateralism together, oppose decoupling and severing supply chains, and promote a more just and equitable international system,” according to state-run reports.

Both ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza, agreeing that a “comprehensive and lasting ceasefire should be effectively implemented” and calling for measures to “strengthen the authority and governance capabilities of the Palestinian National Authority.”

During the visit, Eide also met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who encouraged closer cooperation in economic matters, trade, the green transition, and climate change response.

