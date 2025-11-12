Graphano Announces Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) -(TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("" or the "") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement financing (the "") consisting of up to 2,500,000 units (the "") of the Company at an issue price of $0.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $375,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a ""), whereby each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about December 10, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund an airborne geophysical survey on its Black Pearl project, followed by additional airborne follow-up work, to proceed with bulk sample permit filing on the Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux and Standard projects, and for general working capital purposes.

The Units will be offered for sale to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "), in each of the Provinces of Canada (except Quebec and New Brunswick) and other qualifying jurisdictions. The securities issued and sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a 'hold period' pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash of up to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering.

There is an offering document dated November 10, 2025, related to the Private Placement that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its projects to meet the demands of the future.

