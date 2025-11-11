MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Vasectomy: Debunking the Most Common Myths appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Vasectomy is one of the safest and most effective methods of contraception for men. However, many myths circulate around this procedure, generating doubts, fears, and misinformed decisions.

It's a myth. It's one of the most common questions that leads many patients to avoid this procedure, but a vasectomy does not affect erections, potency, or sexual desire.

What it does is interrupt the flow of sperm, which does not interfere with testosterone production, erections, desire, or semen volume.

It's a myth. Seme is produced in the prostate, and a vasectomy does not affect the prostate or the seminal vesicles. Therefore, ejaculation persists normally.

It's a myth. After the procedure, it is necessary to continue using contraception (condoms, pills, injections, or abstinence) until the sperm are completely eliminated, otherwise there may be a risk of pregnancy.

It's a myth. This rumor has been widely studied and disproven by multiple scientific studies.

It's a myth. It is performed under local anesthesia, and some patients opt for sedation. Recovery is usually quick with minimal discomfort.

A vasectomy is a simple, safe, and highly effective procedure that does not interfere with sexual function or pose serious health risks. Being properly informed is key to making responsible and fear-free decisions. It is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional to clarify any doubts and receive appropriate guidance.

